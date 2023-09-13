Advertisement
News

Gardaí appeal for information about theft from site of Listowel Bypass works

Sep 13, 2023 13:05 By radiokerrynews
Gardaí appeal for information about theft from site of Listowel Bypass works
Share this article

Gardaí are appealing to the public for information about the theft of valuable machinery from the site of the Listowel Bypass works.

A high-powered paint sprayer, worth a substantial amount of money, was stolen last Friday, in Kilcreen at the site close to the development of the new bridge over the River Feale.

Gardaí say they’re investigating the theft of equipment and machinery; no arrests have been made but their investigations are ongoing.

Advertisement

They’re appealing to anyone who has seen the machinery up for sale, or been offered it, to contact Listowel Garda Station.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Sinn Féin in government would scrap HSE’s panel system to solve staffing issues
Advertisement
Motor insurance company director says taxi numbers in Kerry haven't kept up with population increase
Tralee Taxi Association believes extended opening hours will address difficulties getting taxi after night out
Advertisement

Recommended

Kerry TD calls on government to intervene on planning system issues
Motor insurance company director says taxi numbers in Kerry haven't kept up with population increase
Sinn Féin in government would scrap HSE’s panel system to solve staffing issues
Gareth Bale backs new Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus