Gardaí appeal for information about theft from site of Listowel Bypass works

Gardaí are appealing to the public for information about the theft of valuable machinery from the site of the Listowel Bypass works.

A high-powered paint sprayer, worth a substantial amount of money, was stolen last Friday, in Kilcreen at the site close to the development of the new bridge over the River Feale.

Gardaí say they’re investigating the theft of equipment and machinery; no arrests have been made but their investigations are ongoing.

Advertisement

They’re appealing to anyone who has seen the machinery up for sale, or been offered it, to contact Listowel Garda Station.