Gardaí advising of traffic delays on Killarney-Farranfore road due to loose manhole

Gardaí in Killarney are advising of traffic delays on the Main N22, Farranfore to Killarney road.
This is due to a loose manhole in Farranfore.
Advertisement
Gardaí are at the scene and say there will be delays.
Gardaí in Killarney are advising of traffic delays on the Main N22, Farranfore to Killarney road.
This is due to a loose manhole in Farranfore.
Gardaí are at the scene and say there will be delays.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus