Gardaí advising of traffic delays on Killarney-Farranfore road due to loose manhole

Mar 15, 2023 08:03 By radiokerrynews
Gardaí in Killarney are advising of traffic delays on the Main N22, Farranfore to Killarney road.

 

This is due to a loose manhole in Farranfore.

Gardaí are at the scene and say there will be delays.

