Gardaí are advising motorists to avoid the main N23 road between Castleisland and Farranfore.

This is due to power lines down on the Sandville Road, resulting to heavy traffic in the area.

Gardaí & Emergency Services are at the scene on the main N23 road between Castleisland and Farranfore.

An accident on the N23, just outside Castleisland near the junction of Powells Road, has lead to very heavy traffic delays.

Motorists are urged to take alternative routes