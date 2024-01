Update as of 12pm:

Gardaí say the N22 road between Kerry and Cork has reopened.

11am:

Gardaí are advising motorist travelling between Kerry and Cork that a section of the N22 road is closed.

It’s following a crash on the Macroom Road, between Macroom and Lissarda.

Gardaí are advising the road will be closed for the next few hours.

Motorists are advised to take an alternative route.