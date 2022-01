See Something Say Something will be rolled out in all Kerry towns by the middle of this year.

That's according to Chief Superintendent Eileen Foster, who was speaking about the text alert system.

It's expected to be rolled out in Listowel and Dingle in the near future.

Chief Superintendent Foster says, considering Tralee's part in the system's rollout, the local community should be very proud of its ongoing expansion.

She adds it's greatly helped gardaí.

