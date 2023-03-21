Advertisement
Garda text alert scheme in Kerry led to 27 arrests and 20 prosecutions in its first year

Mar 21, 2023 17:03 By radiokerrynews
Garda text alert scheme in Kerry led to 27 arrests and 20 prosecutions in its first year
The confidential text alert scheme rolled out by Gardaí in Kerry, led to 27 arrests, twenty court prosecutions and three drugs searches in its first year alone.

That's according to Sgt Tim O'Keeffe, who says the 'See Something Say Something' campaign has been a huge help to Gardaí in fighting crime.

The scheme currently runs in Tralee and Killarney, and has just been rolled out in Dingle and Listowel.

Sgt O'Keeffe believes it'll also be of major assistance to stamp out public order problems - but the public must play their part:

Local Sinn Féin Cllr Tom Barry, who campaigned to have the scheme introduced in Listowel, says it'll also help fight crime in North Kerry:

Anyone who wishes to inform the Gardaí of anti-social behaviour or other possible crimes, is asked to text the name of the town in question, followed by the relevant information, to 50555.

 

