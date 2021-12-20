Garda text alert could be used to deal with illegal dumping

The See Something, Say Something campaign should be rolled out to other parts of Kerry.

That’s the view of Sinn Féin councillor Tom Barry.

This scheme allows the public to anonymously text gardaí about incidents of concern.

Cllr Barry says communities, outside the major towns, would like to see it rolled out in their areas and he says this could be done through community alert groups.

He also believes the See Something, Say Something campaign could be used by the council to tackle fly-tipping and illegal dumping.