Garda patrols in North Kerry to prevent illegal hunting

Jan 26, 2025 13:22 By radiokerrynews
Garda patrols in North Kerry to prevent illegal hunting
Patrols and checkpoints were carried out in the North Kerry area last week, in a bid to prevent and detect illegal hunting.

The Kerry Roads Policing Unit, Tralee Regular Unit and the National Parks & Wildlife Service carried out patrols last Thursday.

No suspicious activity was reported however they say many further operations will be caried out throughout Kerry in the coming months.

Four vehicles were detailed however for offenses such as no insurance, no NCT and a lerner permit holder unaccompanied by full licenced driver.

