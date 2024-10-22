Patrols and checkpoints carried out in North Kerry to detect illegal hunting

Patrols and checkpoints have been carried out in North Kerry to detect incidents of illegal hunting.

These patrols were carried out yesterday by Gardaí from the Kerry Roads Policing Unit along with the National Parks and Wildlife Service.

Under the Wildlife Act it’s illegal to hunt protected wild birds or animals.

At the beginning of this month, Gardaí discovered four men with dogs and lamps allegedly hunting hares in North Kerry; hares are a protected species under the act and it’s against the law to kill them.

This promoted Gardaí to urge members of the public to report such activity if they witness it.