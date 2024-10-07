Gardaí detect four men with dogs were allegedly hunting hares in North Kerry

Gardaí discovered four men with dogs and lamps allegedly hunting hares in North Kerry.

This incident took place over the weekend and prompted Gardaí to issue a warning about this illegal activity.

Gardaí in Tralee detected the four men who had dogs and lamps with them in North Kerry.

Advertisement

The Wildlife Act 1976 protects wildlife and controls of some activities that may adversely affect wildlife.

Hares are a protected species under this act and it’s against the law to kill them.

Gardaí say that hunting on lands without the owner's consent is also an offence under the Wildlife Act, as is using lamps, lights, torches, or other artificial light to hunt protected wild birds or animals.

Advertisement

Gardaí say they adopt a zero-tolerance approach to such behaviour and they are urging anyone who witnesses this type of activity to report it to them.