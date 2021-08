Garda investigations are ongoing following the discovery of a baby in a pram at a Kerry graveyard.

The Garda Press Office says members in Tralee attended to an incident at Rath Cemetery on Thursday morning.

A baby was found there, unattended, in a pram.

The Irish Examiner is reporting the baby, a four-month-old, was returned to its mother following a medical check-up.

Investigations are ongoing.