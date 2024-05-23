Advertisement
News

Garda Inspector believes new technology will see up to 700 uninsured vehicles in Kerry put off roads this year

May 23, 2024 13:16 By radiokerrynews
Garda Inspector believes new technology will see up to 700 uninsured vehicles in Kerry put off roads this year
The Kerry Road Safety Working Together Group
Share this article

Kerry Gardaí have introduced new measures and identified speeding problem areas in a bid to improve safety on the county's roads.

It’s part of new actions following the launch of a multi-agency plan aimed at reducing road deaths and promoting road safety.

The Kerry Road Safety Working Together Group is made up of the Road Safety Authority, Gardaí, Kerry County Council, Transport Infrastructure Ireland and the National Ambulance Service.

Advertisement

The plan includes four key targets and 73 actions which include appointing a road safety officer and speed limit reviews.

Inspector Gary O’Carroll, from the Kerry Roads Policing Unit, says these new measures will result in hundreds of vehicles in the county put off the road:

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Gardaí appeal for witnesses following serious collision near Camp
Advertisement
Just 22 percent of Kerry's declared local election candidates are female
Plans needed now to meet future housing demand for older people in Kenmare
Advertisement

Recommended

Gardaí appeal for witnesses following serious collision near Camp
Just 22 percent of Kerry's declared local election candidates are female
Plans needed now to meet future housing demand for older people in Kenmare
Initial compensation payments made to 197 children harmed in care of South Kerry CAHMS
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus