Garda Inspector believes new technology will see up to 700 uninsured vehicles in Kerry put off roads this year

Kerry Gardaí have introduced new measures and identified speeding problem areas in a bid to improve safety on the county's roads.

It’s part of new actions following the launch of a multi-agency plan aimed at reducing road deaths and promoting road safety.

The Kerry Road Safety Working Together Group is made up of the Road Safety Authority, Gardaí, Kerry County Council, Transport Infrastructure Ireland and the National Ambulance Service.

The plan includes four key targets and 73 actions which include appointing a road safety officer and speed limit reviews.

Inspector Gary O’Carroll, from the Kerry Roads Policing Unit, says these new measures will result in hundreds of vehicles in the county put off the road: