Advertisement
News

Garda HQ called on to support rollout of anonymous text system in Listowel

Oct 4, 2021 09:10 By radiokerrynews
Garda HQ called on to support rollout of anonymous text system in Listowel Garda HQ called on to support rollout of anonymous text system in Listowel
Share this article

Garda Headquarters is being called on to support the rollout of the See Something, Say Something campaign for Listowel.

Local Cllr Tom Barry raised the issue at the recent Listowel Municipal District meeting.

The anonymous text system, where a person can report incidents to gardaí, is already operating in Tralee.

Advertisement

Cllr Barry says it was supposed to start in Listowel in 2019, but has been delayed, despite funding now being in place.

He’s asked the council to write to the Garda Headquarters in order to get See Something, Say Something operating in Listowel.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus