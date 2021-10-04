Garda HQ called on to support rollout of anonymous text system in Listowel

Garda Headquarters is being called on to support the rollout of the See Something, Say Something campaign for Listowel.

Local Cllr Tom Barry raised the issue at the recent Listowel Municipal District meeting.

The anonymous text system, where a person can report incidents to gardaí, is already operating in Tralee.

Cllr Barry says it was supposed to start in Listowel in 2019, but has been delayed, despite funding now being in place.

He’s asked the council to write to the Garda Headquarters in order to get See Something, Say Something operating in Listowel.