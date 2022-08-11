Advertisement
Further water restrictions possible for more parts of Kerry

Aug 11, 2022 13:08 By radiokerrynews
Further water restrictions possible for more parts of Kerry
It’s possible more parts of Kerry will see night-time water restrictions implemented.

Water was restricted overnight in some parts of mid-Kerry and the greater Killarney area.

Irish Water says this is due to low water levels affecting part of the wider Breanlee, Mid-Kerry and Milltown Water Supply Schemes.

The restrictions were introduced at 11 o’clock last night and continued until 7 o’clock this morning.

Water lead for Kerry for Irish Water Oliver Harney says their teams are working to balance supplies.

He says it’s likely Breanlea, mid-Kerry and Aghadoe will have restrictions in place over the coming days.

Mr Harney says such restrictions may also need to be brought in on other parts of the county:

 

Irish Water's tips to reduce water usage during the hot weather, including:

  • Avoid power washing and keep the garden hose in the shed
  • Check for leaks on outdoor taps or troughs as these can lead to large losses of treated water
  • Remember that paddling pools and swimming pools can use huge volumes of water so consider reusing the water for the garden or cleaning the car.
  • Report any visible leaks on the public network to Irish Water at water.ie or call 1800 278 278.
  • Where householders experience very low flow or pressure, lower than neighbouring properties, they may have a service pipe leak. Irish Water’s First-Fix-Free Scheme can help with the location and repair of external leaks. Details at water.ie or call 1800 278 278

 

