Further water restrictions possible for more parts of Kerry

It’s possible more parts of Kerry will see night-time water restrictions implemented.

Water was restricted overnight in some parts of mid-Kerry and the greater Killarney area.

Irish Water says this is due to low water levels affecting part of the wider Breanlee, Mid-Kerry and Milltown Water Supply Schemes.

The restrictions were introduced at 11 o’clock last night and continued until 7 o’clock this morning.

Water lead for Kerry for Irish Water Oliver Harney says their teams are working to balance supplies.

He says it’s likely Breanlea, mid-Kerry and Aghadoe will have restrictions in place over the coming days.

Mr Harney says such restrictions may also need to be brought in on other parts of the county:

Irish Water's tips to reduce water usage during the hot weather, including: