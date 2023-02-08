Further traffic management throughout Listowel as bypass works continue

Further traffic management will be in place throughout Listowel as works on the bypass continue.

Works are continuing on the Clieveragh junction and along the John B Keane Road.

Councillors in the Listowel Municipal District were provided with an update on the works.

Advertisement

The Listowel bypass will comprise an almost 6km western and northern diversion of Listowel, linking the N69 Tralee Limerick road, north and south of the town centre, and the R553 Ballybunion Road.

Wills Brothers Ltd. Civil Engineering Contractors began construction works in February last year.

From next Monday (February 13th) through until February 27th, traffic coming from Clieveragh into Listowel will have left turn only onto John B Keane Road (towards Lidl and Aldi) and there’ll be no entry to William Street.

Advertisement

Traffic on the John B Keane Road, travelling from the Lartigue and McKenna’s yard side, will have no right turn onto William Street during this period; a diversion route will be in place.

The current one-way traffic from Clieveragh to the Ballygologue road will also remain in place for the duration of these works.

It’s expected that the John B Keane works will be completed in June.

Advertisement

These works include the remainder of the Clieveragh to Ballygologue works, which will last eight weeks, Ballygologue to the Tim Kennelly roundabout which will also take eight weeks and the wearing course and finishing which is expected to take 2 weeks to complete.

Fianna Fáil councillor Jimmy Moloney previously stated it was important all information about the works and traffic management be provided to residents and the media as early as possible to ensure people are aware of them.

The council says the works will be progressed to have traffic management removed as early as possible and are monitoring progress closely