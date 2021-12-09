Further drop in number claiming PUP in Kerry

There’s been a further drop in the number of people in Kerry claiming the Pandemic Unemployment Payment.

The Department of Social Protection says 1,646 people in the county are getting PUP this week, as they’ve lost their job due to the pandemic.

This is a drop of 37 in the past week.

When compared to the peak this year on February 9th when 18,643 were on PUP, there’s been a 91% drop to this week’s figure.

Meanwhile, an additional 181 people claimed Illness Benefit in Kerry in the past week.