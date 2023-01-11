Advertisement
News

Funeral to take place today of broadcaster Paudie Palmer

Jan 11, 2023 09:01 By radiokerrynews
Funeral to take place today of broadcaster Paudie Palmer Funeral to take place today of broadcaster Paudie Palmer
Share this article

The funeral is taking place today of Kerryman and broadcaster, Paudie Palmer.

The 65-year-old GAA commentator on Cork radio station C103, lived in Innishannon in Co Cork, but was originally from Direendaragh (DIREEN-DA-ROCK), Blackwater, Kenmare.

He died on Sunday after being involved in a crash on December 29th near Innishannon.

Advertisement

The driver of the other car has been charged in connection with the hit and run and is before the courts.

Paudie Palmer’s funeral Mass will take place at 12 noon today at St Mary's Church, Innishannon.

Paudie Palmer is survived by his wife Colette (nee Cottrell), children Claire and Emily, grandchild Lucas Pádraig, and brothers Denis, Richie, and John.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus