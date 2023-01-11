Funeral to take place today of broadcaster Paudie Palmer

The funeral is taking place today of Kerryman and broadcaster, Paudie Palmer.

The 65-year-old GAA commentator on Cork radio station C103, lived in Innishannon in Co Cork, but was originally from Direendaragh (DIREEN-DA-ROCK), Blackwater, Kenmare.

He died on Sunday after being involved in a crash on December 29th near Innishannon.

The driver of the other car has been charged in connection with the hit and run and is before the courts.

Paudie Palmer’s funeral Mass will take place at 12 noon today at St Mary's Church, Innishannon.

Paudie Palmer is survived by his wife Colette (nee Cottrell), children Claire and Emily, grandchild Lucas Pádraig, and brothers Denis, Richie, and John.