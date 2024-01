The funeral is taking place this morning of a man who died following a car crash in North Kerry.

Thomas Walsh of Toureen, Kilflynn, who was in his 40s, lost his life last Friday night when the car he was driving overturned outside Abbeydorney.

His requiem Mass is taking place at St Mary's Church, Kilflynn this morning at 11, with burial afterwards in Kilfeighney Cemetery, Lixnaw.