Advertisement
News

Funeral taking place of Kerry man who died during Clare rally

Sep 28, 2023 12:05 By radiokerrynews
Funeral taking place of Kerry man who died during Clare rally
Share this article

The funeral of a man who died in an accident while taking part in a motor rally in Co Clare on Sunday is taking place.

37-year-old Damien Fleming, who was a native of Kilcummin, had competed in over 150 events since 2006.

He died while competing in the fourth stage of the 2023 Clare Stages Rally organised by Clare Motor Club on Sunday afternoon.

Advertisement

His funeral Mass is underway in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Kilcummin and burial will take place afterwards in Holy Cross Cemetery, Kilcummin.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kenmare's suspension bridge reopened
Advertisement
Former North Kerry Garda Station and married quarters to become vibrant community space
Jury finds 34-year-old mother died by medical misadventure at UHK
Advertisement

Recommended

Race Meeting at Bellewstown subject to inspection
Blessing of Pets at Churchill Church this Sunday October 1st
One game in Rugby World Cup tonight
Carlos Sainz says Ferrari already focusing on next year
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus