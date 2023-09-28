Funeral taking place of Kerry man who died during Clare rally

The funeral of a man who died in an accident while taking part in a motor rally in Co Clare on Sunday is taking place.

37-year-old Damien Fleming, who was a native of Kilcummin, had competed in over 150 events since 2006.

He died while competing in the fourth stage of the 2023 Clare Stages Rally organised by Clare Motor Club on Sunday afternoon.

His funeral Mass is underway in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Kilcummin and burial will take place afterwards in Holy Cross Cemetery, Kilcummin.