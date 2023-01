The funeral of a man whose body lay undiscovered in Mallow for more than 20 years, has taken place.

Timothy O'Sullivan was born in 1939 in the UK, but spent much time in South Kerry before moving to Mallow.

His remains were found a fortnight ago in his home in North Cork; it's believed Mr O’Sullivan was in his late 50s or early 60s when he died.

The funeral mass of Mr O’Sullivan took place this afternoon in Our Lady of the Valley church, Cillin Liath, Waterville.