Funeral of Thomas Dooley to take place today in Offaly

The funeral of Thomas Dooley, who died following a violent attack in Tralee last week, is taking place this morning.

The 43-year-old died from multiple injuries sustained at New Rath cemetery in Tralee last Wednesday.

The funeral mass is been held in county Offaly.

Meanwhile, a fourth arrest in connection with Mr Dooley's death, was made by Gardai yesterday.

The man in his 30s, remains in Garda custody; two people have already appeared in court in relation to Mr Dooley's death.

Independent TD for Kerry, Michael Healy Rae, says it's a tragedy for his family: