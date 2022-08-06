Advertisement
Funeral details announced of siblings who tragically drowned in Ballybunion

Aug 6, 2022 17:08 By radiokerrynews
Funeral details announced of siblings who tragically drowned in Ballybunion
Funeral details have been announced of the siblings who tragically drowned in Ballybunion this week.

 

50-year-old Dessie Byrne and his sister, 62-year-old Muriel Eriksson, originally from Athlone, died after they both drowned in Ballybunion on Thursday evening.

Dessie and Muriel will repose alongside each other at his home in Lecarrow, Co. Roscommon on Monday between 4-8pm.

 

Removal will take place on Tuesday morning to St John’s Church in Lecarrow, arriving for 12 noon requiem mass.

 

The siblings will be laid to rest afterwards in the local cemetery.

