Fundraising volunteers are being sought for three RNLI groups in Kerry.

The volunteer lifeboat provides a 24-hour rescue service and responds to incidents around the coast.

The RNLI is looking for new fundraising volunteers to join its lifesaving crew at its branches in Tralee/Fenit, Dingle and Valentia.

92% of the RNLI’s income comes from donations.

Further information about becoming a fundraising volunteer at the RNLI can be found here: rnli.org/OneCrewVolunteers