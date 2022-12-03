Advertisement
Fundraising campaign for Ballybunion’s Christmas lights

Dec 3, 2022 15:12 By radiokerrynews
Photo: Pixabay
A fundraising campaign has been set up for Ballybunion’s Christmas lights.

Ballybunion Community Forum estimates €6,500 is needed and has started a GoFundMe page.

It invests annually in replacing and upgrading the cables and bulbs, but funding is also needed for insurance, hiring equipment to erect the lights and trees, and a legacy debt to the ESB.

All bulbs are now LED, which Ballybunion Community Forum says are more resilient and cost effective to run, as they don’t use as much electricity.

If you wish to donate, the link is https://gofund.me/554b89da

