Fundraising auction launched by Valentia Transatlantic Cable Foundation

A fundraising auction has been launched by the Valentia Island Transatlantic Cable Project.

The online event aims to raise funds for works to the historical site and secure its UNESCO World Heritage status.

Advertisement

Chair of the Valentia Transatlantic Cable Foundation, Leonard Hobbs, says the campaign hopes to “celebrate and preserve the site - that played a global role and shaped the earliest days of communication”.

Individuals and businesses can bid on a host of items up until July 28th (during the annual Valentia Lecture event), on www.valentiacable.com.