Full celebrations return to Dingle for Wren’s Day

Dec 26, 2022 13:12 By radiokerrynews
The Green &amp; Gold Wren on Green Street (Sráid an Doirín) ar an Dreolín in Dingle last Friday. Photo by Marian O'Flaherty
Full celebrations are taking place in Dingle today for Wren’s Day.

Last year, a scaled down version took place due to the pandemic.

However, normal celebrations made a welcome return to West Kerry today.

There’ll be parades and people dressed up in straw rigs and other costumes as well as lots of music and fun.

Parades began at noon and will continue until 10pm.

Dr Aoife Granville, a native of John Street, who has studied the Wren’s Day tradition, says it’s special to see the event returning in full this year:

