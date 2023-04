Free public WiFi will be available in Tralee in the coming weeks.

WiFi4EU promotes free WiFi access for citizens in public spaces throughout Europe.

Kerry County Council says it’ll be launched in the coming weeks in Tralee and will provide free WiFi at over 20 sites around the town and in the town centre.

The information was provided following a motion by Cathaoirleach of Tralee MD, Fianna Fáil councillor Mikey Sheehy.