Free parking details announced for Tralee and Killarney over Christmas period

There'll be free parking in Tralee and Killarney during the Christmas period.

The details have been announced by Mayor of Tralee Cllr Johnnie Wall and Cathaoirleach of the Killarney Municipal District Cllr Marie Moloney.

Parking will be free all day from November 29th to January 2nd in all council owned car parks in Tralee.

However, there will be a two-hour limit for parking in the Abbey car park and Garvey's car park to ensure traffic flow.

In Killarney, there'll be free parking all day in the Lewis Road, High Street and Rock Road car parks during December.

Parking will be free from 8.30am to 11am in the Glebe and Upper New Street car parks.

The Fair Hill car park will be free of charge between 8.30am and 1pm and the New Street Lower car park will also be free at those times (8.30am to 1pm); the New Street Lower car park will be free again from 4pm to 6.30pm during December.