Free orienteering event in Killarney as part of European Week of Sport

Sep 24, 2021 13:09 By radiokerrynews
Kerry Recreation and Sports Partnership is calling on people to get active for European Week of Sport.

It started yesterday, and will see events organised by the Network of Local Sports Partnerships, including the Family Street Orienteering Kerry event.

This free, urban orienteering is being held in Killarney on Saturday evening; it’s open to all ages and levels of fitness, and is both wheelchair and buggy friendly.

It begins at ANAM - Killarney's Arts and Culture Centre, registration is advised on EventBrite.

European Week of Sport aims to increase the level of participation in sport and physical activity, by tackling the inactivity crisis and reducing obesity levels.

You can find more information here.

