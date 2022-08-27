Free mattress drop-off in Killarney next week

People wanting to dispose of old mattresses can drop them off in Killarney next week.

Kerry County Council will accept old mattresses at Coolcaslagh in Killarney on Monday and Tuesday free of charge.

There's a limit of two mattresses per vehicle and it's for households only - no commercial customers.

This is part of the Anti Dumping initiative co-ordinated by Kerry County Council and WERLA southern region.

Customers can drop off old mattresses from 10 to 4pm.

The Eircode is V93 AP86.