Advertisement
News

Free mattress drop-off in Killarney next week

Aug 27, 2022 17:08 By radiokerrynews
Free mattress drop-off in Killarney next week Free mattress drop-off in Killarney next week
Photo: Pixabay
Share this article

People wanting to dispose of old mattresses can drop them off in Killarney next week.

Kerry County Council will accept old mattresses at Coolcaslagh in Killarney on Monday and Tuesday free of charge.

There's a limit of two mattresses per vehicle and it's for households only - no commercial customers.

Advertisement

This is part of the Anti Dumping initiative co-ordinated by Kerry County Council and WERLA southern region.

Customers can drop off old mattresses from 10 to 4pm.

The Eircode is V93 AP86.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus