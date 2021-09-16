Free highspeed wifi to be rolled out in four Kerry towns in coming weeks

Free highspeed broadband is to be rolled out in four Kerry towns in the coming weeks.

Kerry County Council was awarded funding under Wifi4EU in 2019 for Tralee, Killarney, Listowel, and Killorglin.

The initiative promotes free access to wifi for citizens in public spaces including parks, squares, and public buildings in towns throughout Europe.

Town centres and other popular public locations in Tralee, Killarney, Listowel, and Killorglin are to get free wifi with speeds of up to 100 megabits per second (Mbps).

Kerry County Council says the roll out of the Wifi4EU project was delayed during the COVID pandemic.

Following a procurement competition started last year, the council appointed a supplier - VEI Ltd.

The company is currently undertaking design work, with the aim of having equipment installed in the four towns during October; the free wifi will then be available.

The WiFi4EU funding covers equipment and installation costs of wifi hotspots.

The issue was raised at the recent Listowel Municipal District meeting by Cllr Mike Kennelly, who called on the council explain the delay in delivering the Wifi4EU scheme.