Advertisement
News

Free highspeed wifi to be rolled out in four Kerry towns in coming weeks

Sep 16, 2021 13:09 By radiokerrynews
Free highspeed wifi to be rolled out in four Kerry towns in coming weeks Free highspeed wifi to be rolled out in four Kerry towns in coming weeks
Photo: Pixabay
Share this article

Free highspeed broadband is to be rolled out in four Kerry towns in the coming weeks.

Kerry County Council was awarded funding under Wifi4EU in 2019 for Tralee, Killarney, Listowel, and Killorglin.

The initiative promotes free access to wifi for citizens in public spaces including parks, squares, and public buildings in towns throughout Europe.

Advertisement

Town centres and other popular public locations in Tralee, Killarney, Listowel, and Killorglin are to get free wifi with speeds of up to 100 megabits per second (Mbps).

Kerry County Council says the roll out of the Wifi4EU project was delayed during the COVID pandemic.

Following a procurement competition started last year, the council appointed a supplier - VEI Ltd.

Advertisement

The company is currently undertaking design work, with the aim of having equipment installed in the four towns during October; the free wifi will then be available.

The WiFi4EU funding covers equipment and installation costs of wifi hotspots.

The issue was raised at the recent Listowel Municipal District meeting by Cllr Mike Kennelly, who called on the council explain the delay in delivering the Wifi4EU scheme.

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus