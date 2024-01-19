Free energy clinic in Tralee tomorrow

A free energy clinic will take place tomorrow in Tralee.

The Kerry Sustainable Energy Co-Operative, and Tralee Tidy Towns, are co-hosting the energy clinic at the Rose Hotel tomorrow afternoon.

Members of the public can meet renewable energy companies, and some individuals who have done work already on retrofits, installations of heat pumps/ solar energy and more.

Advertisement

KSEC says the event is especially relevant for people interested in improving energy efficiency, learning about grants and how to reduce energy bills, reducing carbon footprint, and getting help for retrofit.

The clinic takes place between 1-5:30pm.

Those who would like to book consultations/would like further information should send an email to [email protected].