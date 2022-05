There’ll be a free electrical recycling drop-off in North Kerry later this month.

The ERP event will take place on May 20th in the SuperValu carpark in Ballybunion.

A similar event is planned for Listowel in the Autumn, according to Kerry County Council which was responding to a query from Sinn Féin councillor Tom Barry.

He called for such an event to be organised at the recent Listowel Municipal District meeting.