Free counselling sessions available to people in Kerry

Free counselling sessions are available to people in Kerry.

Turn2Me, a national mental health charity, is offering people throughout the county six free counselling sessions with mental health professionals.

The charity says it’s keen to support people suffering from anxiety, grief, depression or who just need a supportive online community from time to time.

People can also sign up to free support groups, which are also run by the mental health charity.

To book a session or find out more information, visit Turn2Me.ie and create a free account.