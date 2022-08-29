Advertisement
Free concerts at Killarney’s ANAM

Aug 29, 2022 13:08 By radiokerrynews
Free concerts at Killarney's ANAM
The first of a number of free concerts at ANAM: Killarney Arts and Cultural Centre will take place tomorrow evening.

Tim O’ Shea will bring Afro Trad Ireland to the Killarney venue at 7.30tomorrow evening, with funding through phase four of the Local Live Performance Programming Scheme.

The scheme is funded by the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, and aims to support employment for professional performers and technicians.

Two further free concerts will take place at ANAM in the coming weeks – Kerry musicians Cathal Flaherty and Lorraine Nash.

Further details are available on the Arts Office website and Kerry County Arts social media channels.

 

