Free audio guide and story map of St Brendan launched

A free audio guide and story map exploring the life of St Brendan – Kerry’s patron saint – have been launched.

St Brendan Heritage Committee, Fenit has launched the guide and map which are based on the research of the late Fr Gearóid Ó Donnchadha, a renowned academic and writer.

The audio guide allows listeners to experience the sights and sounds of Brendan’s early years, following a 26-kilometre route.

Claudia Kohler is chair of St Brendan Heritage Committee.

Both the audio guide and story map may be accessed on the website of Abarta Heritage and are also available on other platforms such as Spotify and Soundcloud.

It's also planned that printed copies will be available at Kerry County Museum and the tourist office in Tralee in the Ashe Memorial Hall, Denny Street.

The Heritage Council, Kerry County Council, and Kerry County Council have also supported the project.

The audio guide was written by the St Brendan Committee with Abarta Heritage, and was narrated by storyteller Níall de Búrca.