Advertisement
News

Major projects to celebrate St Brendan launched

Nov 28, 2023 13:06 By radiokerrynews
Major projects to celebrate St Brendan launched
Chair of Storied Kerry/ Ciarraí Scéalach,Frank Lewis; former Tánaiste, Dick Spring; director of Storied Kerry Ciarraí Scéalach, Eamonn O'Reilly.
Share this article

Ambitious projects have been launched to celebrate the legacy of St Brendan the Navigator.

The early Christian missionary was born in Fenit in the 5th century and is best known for an epic voyage he reputedly made.

Some claim this voyage was across the Atlantic and that Brendan and his fellow monks were the first Europeans to reach North America.

Advertisement

 

Yesterday at Ardfert Cathedral, where Brendan established one of his monasteries, three major initiatives to celebrate the seafarer were launched.

Each is spearheaded by the Storied Kerry/ Ciarraí Scéalach organisation which has the backing and support of other bodies including Kerry County Council as well as community and voluntary groups.

Advertisement

Its chair Frank Lewis said two initiatives related to developing a centre where the story of Brendan can be told and an archive to hold the vast learning and research into Kerry’s patron saint.

 

Advertisement

The third initiative relates to exploring the message of Brendan for today and the challenge of what he represents in the 21st century.

Former Tánaiste Dick Spring will chair the teams that will oversee the three projects.

He said almost fifteen hundred years since his death, Brendan remains important.

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Planning application for Kerry power station run on vegetable oil
Advertisement
Friends of the Irish Environment to decide within week on Shannon LNG challenge
Kerry man convicted of payroll fraud in New York starts prison sentence
Advertisement

Recommended

23 patients waiting on trolleys at University Hospital Kerry
REEdI project and new course at MTU means Kerry is at forefront of engineering
Friends of the Irish Environment to decide within week on Shannon LNG challenge
Kerry man convicted of payroll fraud in New York starts prison sentence
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus