Fr Pat Ahern has been awarded the Kerry Association in Dublin Arts award.

The award, sponsored by Kerry County Council, was given in recognition of Fr Ahern’s outstanding contribution to the promotion and development of artistic, cultural and literary tradition nationally and internationally.

Fr Pat Ahern, who’s from Moyvane, has been immersed in traditional Irish music from a young age and is a founding member of Siamsa Tíre and also established

Siamsóirí na Ríochta.