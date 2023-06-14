Four people living in Kerry named on latest tax defaulters list

Four people living in Kerry have been named on the latest tax defaulters list for tobacco related offences.

They’ve appeared on a list of 88 people, published by the Revenue Commissioners, who had a fine or other penalty imposed by a court.

Grzegorz Fronc of 2 Cashen Court, Dún Álainn, Clieveragh, Listowel was fined €2,500 for one charge of tobacco smuggling.

Three people were fined for one charge each of possessing untaxed tobacco for sale; Dorota Jurczewska of Garrane East, Killorglin, and Pawel Szablinski, a PAYE employee of 40, Park Place Apartments, High Street, Killarney were each fined €2,500, while Aneta Paluszczak, a landlord, of 31 Quarryvale, Mounthawk, Tralee, was fined €3,500.