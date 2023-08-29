Advertisement
Four people in Kerry waiting longer than six months for HSE counselling

Aug 29, 2023 13:19 By radiokerrynews
Four people in Kerry have been waiting for more than six months for a HSE counselling appointment.

That’s according to figures provided to Fianna Fáil TD for Cork North-West, Michael Moynihan, by the HSE.

As of the end of May this year, 23 people were waiting for longer than a month for a counselling appointment in Kerry, while 42 people were waiting for between one and three months.

Eight people in Kerry have been waiting for between three and six months for a counselling appointment, according to the figures.

In total, almost 4,300 people across the country were waiting longer than a month for a counselling appointment at the end of May.

