Four months in prison for man who stole employer’s car from North Kerry

Sep 6, 2023 08:40 By radiokerrynews
A Lithuanian man who stole his employer’s car to drive from North Kerry to Limerick has been sentenced to four months in prison.

Arturas Vilkys appeared at Tralee District Court before Judge Alec Gabbett.

The court was told Mr Vilkys was working as farm relief in Moyvane, when in February this year, he took a 2006 Audi car from the yard.

The car was reported stolen by Mr Vilkys’ employer, Michael Brosnan.

Gardaí eventually located Mr Vilkys slumped over outside a casino near Colbert Station in Limerick City.

He had in his possession two AIB bank cards, one of which belonged to Mr Brosnan, and two mobile phones, one of which also belonged to Mr Brosnan.

Judge Alec Gabbett sought clarification on the alleged offence, and the court heard Mr Brosnan’s phone and card just happened to be in the car when it was taken.

Mr Vilkys did not use the bank card.

The court was told Mr Vilkys has 39 previous convictions, and has been homeless since the time of the offending.

Mr Vilkys did not turn up for a previous court appearance in Listowel in relation to this matter, and Judge Alec Gabbett said this means his guilty plea can’t therefore be considered an early plea.

Judge Gabbett sentenced him to four months in prison.

 

