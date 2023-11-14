Four Kerry schools to take part in the gum litter roadshow

A campaign aiming to tackle chewing gum litter is to visit four Kerry schools this week.

The Gum Litter Taskforce’s Bin It! Roadshow encourages people to take better care of the environment by disposing of litter correctly.

Students from St Brigid's Presentation Secondary School Killarney, Presentation Secondary School Tralee, Intermediate School Killorglin, and CBS the Green Tralee will take part in hour-long workshops.

Nationally 70 primary and secondary schools will be visited by the roadshow.

More information on the Gum Litter Tasksforce's Bin It! Roadshow can be found here.