Advertisement
News

Four Kerry schools to take part in the gum litter roadshow

Nov 14, 2023 08:50 By radiokerrynews
Four Kerry schools to take part in the gum litter roadshow
Share this article

A campaign aiming to tackle chewing gum litter is to visit four Kerry schools this week.

The Gum Litter Taskforce’s Bin It! Roadshow encourages people to take better care of the environment by disposing of litter correctly.

Students from St Brigid's Presentation Secondary School Killarney, Presentation Secondary School Tralee, Intermediate School Killorglin, and CBS the Green Tralee will take part in hour-long workshops.

Advertisement

Nationally 70 primary and secondary schools will be visited by the roadshow.

More information on the Gum Litter Tasksforce's Bin It! Roadshow can be found here.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kerry County Council paid company almost €24,000 for promotion of greenways
Advertisement
Education Minister makes multi-million euro funding announcement for Tralee school
Up to 25 pedigree ewes killed in overnight sheep attack in West Kerry
Advertisement

Recommended

Kerry County Council paid company almost €24,000 for promotion of greenways
Kerry GAA wants to run separate preliminary competition for County Championship
Manchester United injury woes continue
Auguste Rodin to remain in training
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus