Four Kerry locations in top ten staycation spots this Easter

Mar 29, 2024 13:23 By radiokerrynews
Four Kerry locations are among the ten most popular stay-cation spots this Easter, with demand up 14 percent on last year.

That's according to the world's largest accommodation-sharing site, Airbnb, which is reporting Killarney, Tralee, Dingle, and Kenmare have all cracked Ireland's Top 10 list.

Countryside, farm and other rural holidays have emerged as the top type of Easter stay-cations for Irish travellers.

The Alpaca Lodge in Kenmare, and Shepherd’s Cottage in Beaufort, are among the most wish listed farm stays in the country.

Mar 29, 2024 13:01
