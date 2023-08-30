Advertisement
Airbnb rep refutes argument it’s the cause of housing shortage

Aug 30, 2023 13:14 By radiokerrynews
Airbnb rep refutes argument it's the cause of housing shortage
An Airbnb representative refutes the argument that it’s the cause of the housing shortage in Kerry and other parts of Ireland.

This comes after a report found Airbnb travel boosted Kerry’s economy by €53 million in 2022.

Head of public policy at Airbnb Ireland, Derek Nolan, says the short-term lettings platform is working with the government on registration of properties and regulation of the sector.

He believes a situation can be reached whereby there’s enough long-term housing for the population, in tandem with a sufficient supply of short-term lets to meet tourism demand.

 

