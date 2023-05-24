Four Kerry hotels named among top ten in Ireland by Tripadvisor

Four Kerry hotels have made Tripadvisor’s list of the top ten hotels in Ireland for this year.

The annual Travellers’ Choice awards are based on reviews published by contributors to the travel website TripAdvisor last year.

The Muckross Park Hotel and Spa in Killarney was placed at number four, while The Meadowlands Hotel in Tralee was at number six on the list.

Advertisement

The Killarney Park Hotel was named at number eight and Ballygarry Estate Hotel and Spa in Tralee came in 10th.

As well as the top hotels in Ireland, Kerry features strongly in the lists of top luxury hotels, top small hotels and top B&Bs.