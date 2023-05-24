Advertisement
News

Four Kerry hotels named among top ten in Ireland by Tripadvisor

May 24, 2023 13:05 By radiokerrynews
Four Kerry hotels named among top ten in Ireland by Tripadvisor Four Kerry hotels named among top ten in Ireland by Tripadvisor
Share this article

Four Kerry hotels have made Tripadvisor’s list of the top ten hotels in Ireland for this year.

The annual Travellers’ Choice awards are based on reviews published by contributors to the travel website TripAdvisor last year.

The Muckross Park Hotel and Spa in Killarney was placed at number four, while The Meadowlands Hotel in Tralee was at number six on the list.

Advertisement

The Killarney Park Hotel was named at number eight and Ballygarry Estate Hotel and Spa in Tralee came in 10th.

As well as the top hotels in Ireland, Kerry features strongly in the lists of top luxury hotels, top small hotels and top B&Bs.

 

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus