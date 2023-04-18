Four Kerry entries shortlisted for .IE Digital Town Awards

Four entries from Kerry have been shortlisted for this year’s .IE Digital Town Awards.

.IE is the national registry for domain names.

These awards recognise and reward projects created by groups and local communities that have a digital element, supporting Ireland’s digital development.

The Dingle Hub and Agri-tech, Tralee’s Heritage Trail Story Map, Killorglin’s RDI Hub Digital Business and Milltown’s EdTech have been shortlisted.

Dingle has been shortlisted in the Agri-tech category. Local farmers on the Dingle Peninsula had been looking for ways to future proof their businesses by embracing digital technology, diversification and inclusion. There is a network of farmers in the local sustainable energy community, whose objective is to reduce energy usage and identify land management practices that could assist in storing carbon. The installation of energy monitoring via an App resulted in a 3% C02 decrease.

Tralee’s Heritage Trail Story Map, has been shortlisted in the Digital Tourism category. It promotes the rich history of Tralee and is a digital self-guided tour developed providing a rich and immersive experience for users. The software includes an interactive Story Map and audio guide featuring historic images and storytelling.

Killorglin’s RDI Hub Digital Business has been shortlisted in the Digital Business category. The hub was launched to facilitate the creation of new products, services and jobs in the South West region. It has transformed Kerry into a globally connected digital technology innovation, enterprise and skillset hotspot boosting economic growth. It runs numerous programmes including hackathons which resulted in Augmented Reality Apps for Kerry tourism; a STEM passport programme whose graduates gain a bonus of 50 Leaving Cert points; and ongoing supports for scaling companies to attract investment and create jobs.

Milltown’s EdTech Ireland is shortlisted in the Digital Business category. The Irish Education Technology industry faces many challenges including access to funding, increased regulation and policy issues. EdTech Ireland is a representative body for the industry which was set up to address these issues by providing an online hub for those involved. Through its activities, EdTech Ireland seeks to build a thriving edtech ecosystem which develops digital solutions for education.

National director for .IE Digital Town Programme, Oonagh McCutcheon uses the Tralee project to outline the importance of such initiatives: