Four Kerry businesses receive gold awards in GRADAIM Gnó na hÉireann

Four Kerry businesses have received gold awards in this year’s GRADAIM Gnó na hÉireann.

At an event in Croke Park, a total of 146 businesses from across the country were presented with Irish business awards by Glór na nGael.

Awards are granted for achieving a certain standard in the use of Irish across three areas - signage, branding and marketing, and service in Irish.

Advertisement

Twenty-six (26) businesses achieved a gold award in all three areas, including four from Kerry - Walsh's Pharmacy, Beatha, and An Capall Dubh, all from Dingle, and Forbairt na Dromoda Teo in South Kerry.

Ruairí Ó hÓgáin from Dingle was presented with a Young Entrepreneur of the Year award, for his flair for entrepreneurship and passion for the Irish language.