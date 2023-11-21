Advertisement
News

Four Kerry businesses receive gold awards in GRADAIM Gnó na hÉireann

Nov 21, 2023 13:14 By radiokerrynews
Four Kerry businesses receive gold awards in GRADAIM Gnó na hÉireann
Four Kerry businesses have received gold awards in this year’s GRADAIM Gnó na hÉireann.

At an event in Croke Park, a total of 146 businesses from across the country were presented with Irish business awards by Glór na nGael.

Awards are granted for achieving a certain standard in the use of Irish across three areas - signage, branding and marketing, and service in Irish.

Twenty-six (26) businesses achieved a gold award in all three areas, including four from Kerry - Walsh's Pharmacy, Beatha, and An Capall Dubh, all from Dingle, and Forbairt na Dromoda Teo in South Kerry.

Ruairí Ó hÓgáin from Dingle was presented with a Young Entrepreneur of the Year award, for his flair for entrepreneurship and passion for the Irish language.

