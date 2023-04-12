Four Kerry businesses nominated in Good Food Ireland Awards

Four Kerry businesses have been nominated in the Good Food Ireland Awards.

The awards celebrate the successful collaboration of businesses working together for inclusive economic growth.

The Kerry finalists are:

The Europe Hotel & Resort, Fossa for Hotel of the Year.

Killeen House Hotel & Rozzers Restaurant, Aghadoe for Culinary Haven of the Year.

Leaf & Larder Delicatessen & Bakery, Killorglin for Shop of the Year.

Realt na Mara Shellfish, Cromane for Fish & Seafood Producer of the Year.

The winners will be announced at an event next Monday at The K Club in Kildare.