Four Kerry animal welfare charities to receive almost €80,000 in funding

Four Kerry animal welfare charities are set to receive almost €80,000 in funding.

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue announced the grants on Animal Welfare Awareness day.

Nationally 101 animal welfare charities will benefit, with an additional focus this year on supporting charities involved in re-homing dogs.

Minister McConalogue says these grants will support the vital work these charities do in protecting, rescuing and taking care of animals.

Animal Help Net Kerry has been awarded €28,500, while €16,270 (16,275) has been allocated for Homes for Unwanted Greyhounds which is based in Killarney.

Kerry SPCA will receive €20,180 (20,181) and the Kenmare Locality Animal Welfare Society is to get €14,600.