Four former garda stations in Kerry sold for over €300,000 in total

Four former garda stations in Kerry were sold for over €300,000 in total.

The OPW released valuation reports relating to stations in Kerry following a Freedom of Information Act Request.

The Office of Public Works had possession of a number of buildings in Kerry, following the closure of some garda stations in the county in recent years.

Advertisement

It employed valuers to conduct a report on the former garda stations in Lauragh, Fenit, Cloghane and Castleisland.

The former station in Lauragh, which is on a site of over 1.3 acres, was the highest valued.

Including the site, it was valued at €165,000, however, it sold for €115,000 in 2016.

Advertisement

The former station in Fenit was sold for €110,000, while the former station in Cloghane made €70,000; both were sold at their recommended valuations in 2017.

In 2018, the former station in Castleisland was sold for €18,000.

The valuers noted the building had limited development potential and had widespread smoke damage.

Advertisement

The building was subject to a 999-year lease, which was signed in April 1860.

In total, the four garda stations were sold for €313,000.

You can find more information on the Radio Kerry website.

Advertisement

OPWGardaFOI